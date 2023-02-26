Kangra police freeze peddler’s assets worth 94 lakh

Nurpur police in Kangra have frozen property worth ₹94 lakh, including a double-storey house, a single-storey house, an SUV car, two motorcycles, two PNB Met life policies, three FDs, four bank accounts and cash, of a drug dealer. The matter to freeze the above properties was taken up with the competent authority and Administrator of Government of India, Ministry of Finance Department of Revenue, New Delhi, by the district police, said the DGP. (Stock/Representational image)

Director general of police Sanjay Kundu said a case under Section 21 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused Joni alias Jona at Damtal police station, Kangra, on December 12, 2019, after 6.2gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

After completion of the investigation, the challan of this case was put up in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Dharamshala, and is presently under trial.

Apart from the criminal case, Damtal station house officer conducted financial investigation of the illegal properties acquired by the accused. During investigation, it was found that properties worth of ₹94,00,866/- have been accumulated by the accused person in his name and in the names of his relatives, with illegal money earned from drug trade, said Kundu.

