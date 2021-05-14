Kangra schools told to hold online classes for only two hours a day

Schools in Kangra district have been asked to conduct online classes for not more than two hours a day and five days a week.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said on Friday that the decision was taken after parents of students had complained that some schools were conducting online classes for long durations, and it was taking a toll on the health of the children.

Also read: Covid-19: What you need to know today

Seeking directions to schools to curtail the duration of virtual classes for children, the parents said the screen time was affecting the eyesight and also causing stress. “We have issued directions on the demand by parents,” Prajapati said.

Steps to check prices of medicines, equipment

The deputy commissioner has issued guidelines to drug controllers in Kangra to ensure the sale of essential medicines and medical equipment at the prescribed prices. He said drug controllers have been asked to submit regular inspection reports.

It has been made compulsory to put a rate list at shops selling vegetables and essential food items. The Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) and the food and civil supplies department will ensure enforcement, Prajapati said.

Covid testing ramped up in district

He said testing has been ramped up in the district and those whose samples have been sent for RT-PCR test shall stay at home till their report turns out negative.

The health authorities have been asked to shift vaccination centres from hospitals to nearby schools or community buildings for the convenience of people.

For systematic vaccination, the health authorities have been asked to ensure separate rows for the 18-44 age group, 45+ and 60+ at vaccination centres. Vaccination for the 18-44 age group will start on May 17.

Rates have been fixed for private funeral vans and ambulances. It will be ₹600 for 10km for small and heavy vehicles. After 10km, the rate will be ₹10 for small vehicles and ₹15 for heavy vehicles.

For private ambulances with oxygen and ventilator facility, the rate has been fixed at ₹40 per km.