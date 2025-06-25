Kanishka reminder of commitment to fighting extremism: Canada PM

Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday that his new government unequivocally stands against terrorism, as hundreds gathered at memorials across Canada dedicated to the victims of the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, by Khalistani extremists. On Monday, MPs and local representatives were among those who attended the memorial service in Toronto. (HT Photo)

In a message released by the Prime Minister’s office, Carney said, “Canada will continue to work with our allies and partners, at home and around the world, to better detect, prevent, and respond to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism. It is a sombre reminder of our commitment to fight violent extremism and keep Canadians safe.”

The bombing on June 23, 1985 had left all 329 people on board dead. Mourners joined family members of the victims on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy. They gathered at the memorials in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver on what is marked as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in Canada.

Describing the Khalistani terror attack as “the deadliest attack in our country’s history – one we must never forget”, the PM added, “Canada’s new government unequivocally stands against terrorism, and we will deliver on our mandate of change to keep communities safe.”

In Ottawa, India’s Acting High Commissioner Chinmoy Naik told the gathering the tragedy was a reminder of the “continuing threat posed by terrorism and violent extremism”, and cited the “barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam” on April 22, in this context and called for “the need for zero tolerance against terrorism”.

Among those present at the Ottawa memorial were MPs from the ruling party, as well as the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Daniel Rogers and Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Mike Duheme.

A day earlier on Sunday, three Conservative Party MPs attended a vigil for the victims at the Toronto memorial. Opposition party’s deputy leader Melissa Lanstman said, “Until there is justice, until there is no more denial of justice, until there is an eradication of terror, not only beyond our borders but right here in Canada, justice could never be served.”

She said there was “no question” there was an “uptick” in Canada of “unchecked terror”, which targeted Hindu temples and synagogues. She blasted “elements of Khalistani terror who terrorise communities and people in their neighbourhoods in this country”.

On Monday, MPs and local representatives were among those who attended the memorial service in Toronto. Secretary of State for Labour John Zerucelli read out a message from the PM and acknowledged justice had not been done to the victims and their families and that needed to change.

The Canadian National Council of Hindus has started a petition calling upon the Federal government to establish a permanent national memorial for them.

A Liberal Party MP and four MLAs joined the service at the Stanley Park memorial in Vancouver as did representatives from the historic Ross Street gurdwara, among others.