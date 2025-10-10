Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary: Policies of other parties anti-people, says BSP’s Punjab chief

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held a state-level rally at Phillaur on the occasion of party founder Kanshi Ram’s 19th death anniversary on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, BSP state president Avtar Singh Karimpuri said the respective governments, be it Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), implemented “anti-people” policies during their regimes. “During their tenures, the drug problem took the centre stage, while the religious institutions were attacked and anti-minorities decisions were part of deep-rooted conspiracy,” Karimpuri said. A rally of the Bahujan Samaj Party in Phillaur.

He added that the incidents of desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue increased manifold as the state government “failed” to take strict action. “The state government tried to snatch the land rights of farmers and labourers by implementing a land pooling scheme. People are fed up. They will form a BSP government in the state in 2027,” he said. On the occasion, Kanshi Ram’s sister Kulwant Kaur was also specially present.