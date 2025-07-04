Kanwar Yatra: Cooperate and follow rules, Haryana DGP urges devotees

Urging all the devotees planning to undertake the arduous Kanwar Yatra beginning on July 11 to “cooperate with the local administration, follow all rules” and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police outpost, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Thursday assured that the state police are fully alert and committed to the successful and safe conduct of this yatra. Urging all the devotees planning to undertake the arduous Kanwar Yatra beginning on July 11 to “cooperate with the local administration, follow all rules” and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police outpost, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Thursday assured that the state police are fully alert and committed to the successful and safe conduct of this yatra. (HT File)

According to a police spokesperson, in a recently held meeting chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had issued clear instructions to all senior officials to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the Kanwar Yatra.

The chief minister had directed police to make all necessary arrangements related to law and order during this yatra and provide a safe and convenient environment for devotees and the general public.

The yatra will begin on July 11 during which lakhs of devotees will carry Ganga water from Haridwar either on foot or by vehicles to perform “jalabhishek” at their local temples. A significant number of women devotees are also expected to participate in this pilgrimage.

The spokesperson said that extensive arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order, ensure devotees’ safety, and regulate traffic. “The police force across the state has been placed on alert mode, and all districts have been issued special instructions,” the spokesperson said, adding that “leaves of police personnel” have been “suspended from July 11 until the end of the yatra” to ensure maximum availability of forces.

Round-the-clock patrolling will be carried out at all sensitive locations, checkpoints, and camp sites under the supervision of senior officers.

Female police personnel have been deployed for the safety of female Kanwariyas along the route.

The police spokesperson said that Kanwariyas are being advised not to use LPG cylinders, sharp weapons, spears, etc., during the Yatra. Guidelines have also been issued to comply with noise control norms regarding DJs and loud music. Shopkeepers have been instructed not to sell Kanwars taller than 10 feet to avoid accidents with overhead power lines.

“Coordination is being established with Kanwar organising committees. They have been instructed to ensure that all Kanwariyas and organisers carry identification documents,” the spokesperson said, adding that dialogue and cooperation between the administration and organisers will be crucial for the successful conduct of the Yatra.