Kanwardeep Kaur is new Chandigarh SSP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 06, 2023 04:10 AM IST

Kanwardeep Kaur's appointment comes nearly three months after the post fell vacant due to the unceremonious repatriation of previous SSP, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, in December 2022 over allegations of misconduct

Kanwardeep Kaur has been appointed as the next senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Chandigarh, becoming the second woman to hold the post after Nilambari Vijay Jagdale (2017-2020).

A 2013-batch Punjab-cadre IPS officer, Kanwardeep Kaur is currently the SSP of Ferozepur. (HT Photo)

A 2013-batch Punjab-cadre IPS officer, Kaur is currently the SSP of Ferozepur. She has previously also served as the SSP of Kapurthala and Malerkotla. Hailing from Mohali, she completed her schooling in Mohali and Chandigarh, before graduating from Punjab Engineering College (PEC).

Kaur’s appointment comes nearly three months after the post fell vacant due to the unceremonious repatriation of previous SSP, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, in December 2022 over allegations of misconduct. A CBI probe into the allegations is underway.

Chahal was repatriated to Punjab 10 months before the end of his three-year tenure that had begun in 2020 after Jagdale’s departure.

Since then, SSP (traffic) Manisha Choudhary, a Haryana cadre IPS officer, had been holding the additional charge of the post, leading to objections from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who had even written to the governor, stating that it will disturb the balance among the states in running the affairs of Chandigarh.

Monday, March 06, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
