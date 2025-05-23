Kapurthala farmer loses over 11 lakh in a digital arrest fraud case

Jalandhar In his complaint, Joginder alleged that his wife received a phone call from a foreign number and the caller told that their son, who is settled in Canada, had met with an accident in which he and another person suffered serious injuries on May 13.

A Kapurthala-based farmer has been duped of ₹11.75 lakh after the victim and his wife was kept under “digital” arrest for nearly 24 hours.

Police have registered an FIR under sections of cheating and cybercrime against the unidentified persons on the complaint of Joginder Singh on May 21.

In his complaint, Joginder alleged that his wife received a phone call from a foreign number and the caller told that their son, who is settled in Canada, had met with an accident in which he and another person suffered serious injuries on May 13.

“The caller told us that the legal action had been initiated against his son as he was found to be responsible for the mishap. We received repeated calls from different foreign numbers and the callers asked us to not contact anyone, else action would be taken against my son,” he said.

The victim further alleged that the callers asked them to deposit ₹6.25 lakh in one of the bank accounts, while ₹5 lakh in another.

“Fearing for our son’s life, we didn’t inform about the incident to anyone and deposited the amount. We came to know about the cheating later when our son made video call in which he was looking fine. We narrated the whole incident to him, and he told us to immediately inform the police,” Joginder said.