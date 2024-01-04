Principal of a government college in Kapurthala was booked for abetment to suicide after a female clerk working in the institute died last month. Kapurthala govt college principal booked for abetment to suicide

SHO urban estate police station Kewal Singh said that an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) has been filed against Tirath Ram Basra, 57, principal of Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia government college in Kapurthala on Tuesday on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The SHO said that the victim worked as a clerk in the college and died of illness after the school principal allegedly mentally tortured her.

The complainant said that the victim’s medical condition deteriorated due to excessive mental pressure and torture by the principal. She was admitted to a hospital in Mohali for the last 15 days before her death on December 30.

The family had staged a protest outside the college campus on January 1, demanding action against the principal.