Kapurthala resident hires contract killers to murder father, arrested

24-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly murdering his father in Kapurthala through contract killers on Monday late evening. Main accused has been identified as Karan Kumar, who was not on good terms with his father Suraj Kumar (45). (HT File)

Main accused has been identified as Karan Kumar, who was not on good terms with his father Suraj Kumar (45). Suraj’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the main road near Rail Coach Factory (RCF) around 9.30pm. He was rushed to the local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said main accused Karan Kumar reported the matter to the police that the unidentified person(s) stabbed his father to death.

“Accused told police that his father was going home after meeting his friend late evening on Monday when the assailants attacked him. He told police that he (Karan) was on the same road where his father was killed and took his father to the hospital after finding his father injured with serious injuries inflicted by sharp edged weapons,” Toora said.

The SSP said the police started investigation on the basis of technical and digital evidence collected from the crime spot.

“During course of investigation, it came to fore that he was having estranged relationship with his father. He was fearing that his father would disown him and would throw him out of the house. In order to stake claim to his property, Karan conspired to eliminate his father and contacted his acquaintances to do the job, offering ₹4 lakh in return,” Toora said.

Three assailants identified as Tarsem Lal, Mangat Ram and Harjinder Singh, all in their 20s, have been arrested.

The case has been registered against all the accused under section 103 (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have also recovered sharp-edged weapons and vehicles used in the crime.