Karambir takes oath as Kaithal ZP chief

Newly elected chief of Kaithal zila parishad Karambir Kaul was administered oath of office and secrecy by additional deputy commissioner Babu Lal on Tuesday. Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal was also present at the ceremony held at Mini Secretariat. (HT Photo)

After the oath Jindal reached the zila parishad Bhawan where Kaul took his seat.

BJP backed Karambir was earlier the vice-chairperson of the parishad but was elected to the top post after the previous chairperson Deep Malik lost the trust vote in the result s announced on October 14.