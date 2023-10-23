Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karan Singh asks to be dropped from J&K Congress executive committee

Karan Singh asks to be dropped from J&K Congress executive committee

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 23, 2023 02:45 PM IST

92-year-old leader writes to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his name to be deleted from list as he hasn’t been active in state politics in years

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has asked that his name be dropped from the 22-member executive committee of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying he has not been active in state politics for several years.

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has asked party president Mallikarjun Kharge to drop his name from the 22-member executive committee of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying he has not been active in state politics for several years. (HT file photo)

The 92-year-old conveyed his request to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter dated October 21.

Kharge had on October 19 approved the constitution of the committee that included veteran leaders Karan Singh and Saif-ud-din Soz as well as senior party members Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra and Tara Chand.

“I see that my name has been included in the executive committee of the newly reconstituted Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee. As you know, I have not been active in state politics for several years. I, therefore, request that my name be deleted from the list,” Singh said in the letter.

