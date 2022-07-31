Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’

To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in ‘Operation Vijay’, Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as ‘Gun Hill’, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Regiment of Artillery, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops and their defences, including Point 5140, which was the key factor in the early completion of operations in the 1999 Kargil war, he said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General T K Chawla, Director General of Artillery, at Kargil War Memorial, Drass, the spokesman said, adding veteran gunners who had participated in the operation were present on the occasion.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps, also laid a wreath on the solemn occasion, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}