Karnal: BJP deliver on all poll promises, says Saini

Addressing a public meeting at Saini Dharamshala in Ambala City, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday said that the BJP doesn’t just make announcements but implements its promises.

Saini, while describing the recent blast incident in Punjab as unfortunate, condemned the statement of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT Photo)

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Saini was in Ambala to seek votes for municipal corporation (MC) mayoral candidate Akshita Saini and for other ward members. Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saini said that the AAP leaders only use false promises and rhetoric to promote their political image.

He said that the AAP government in Punjab is not providing price difference compensation to farmers nor is it purchasing crops at the minimum support price. “Instead of providing employment to the youth of Punjab, they have been pushed into the quagmire of drug addiction,” Saini said.

The CM said that during the elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress had promised to give ₹1,500 to women, while in Punjab, the AAP had promised ₹1,000. “Neither party fulfilled its promise and had not yet deposited even five paise into women’ s accounts,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini, while describing the recent blast incident in Punjab as unfortunate, condemned the statement of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He said that the Punjab CM is trying to enhance his political image by making false statements to hide his failures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini, while describing the recent blast incident in Punjab as unfortunate, condemned the statement of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He said that the Punjab CM is trying to enhance his political image by making false statements to hide his failures. {{/usCountry}}

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