Karnal DC takes action over irregularities in procurement

Taking a strict note of contravention of the procurement norms, Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav has ordered registration of an FIR against a mandi supervisor, auction recorder, two computer operators and 28 arhtiyas of Gheer grain market in district.

The action was taken after the DC, after an inquiry, found that the arhtiyas, with the help of officials, had procured paddy of non-registered farmers in violations of the procurement norms.

An official statement issued by the DC office stated that the DC has also directed the procurement agencies to serve show-cause notices to 18 other commission agents for mismatch of the stock and procurement record.

Irregularities were also detected in records of nine rice millers, who were procuring paddy for government agencies, and action has been recommended against them.

The DC had found that paddy of farmers from outside (non-registered) was being procured with the help of mandi officials including mandi supervisor Dheeraj Kumar, auction recorder Dharamvir Singh, computer operators Deepak and Ansul and 28 commission agents.

Besides registration of the FIR, the DC has also ordered cancellation of license of these arhtiyas.

During investigation, it was found that the officials helped the farmers generate gate passes, read the statement.

Kaithal farmers hold protest

Accusing the procurement agencies of forcing farmers to sell their produce below the MSP, farmers held a protest outside the new grain market in Kaithal.

Farmers alleged that the rice millers, who were procuring paddy for government agencies, were procuring paddy at ₹1,700 to ₹1,900 against the MSP of ₹1,960.

The farmers continued their protest for around five hours and following an assurance from the mandi officials, they ended the protest.