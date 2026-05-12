Karnal: Farmer shot dead during morning walk in Yamunanagar village

Panic gripped Bal Chhapar village in Yamunanagar district on Monday after a 52-year-old farmer was shot dead during his routine morning walk. Police suspect old enmities in the murder.

The assailant fled the scene immediately after the shooting. (HT Photo)

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The victim, Satnam Singh, was a local resident engaged in agriculture. His family settled in the US while he lived alone.

The incident occurred around 6am shortly after Singh left his home.

Police said that as he reached the outskirts of the village, the attacker—who was lying in wait—opened indiscriminate fire. Singh sustained gunshot wounds and collapsed on the road. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Villagers discovered the body and alerted both the family and local authorities. Several teams from the area police station, the crime unit, and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) reached the site to collect evidence and initiate an investigation.

Police said that two shots were fired at Singh and one was recovered from his body. Locals connect this incident to the murder of former Village sarpanch, Rishipal, in 2020. Later in 2022, the then sarpanch nominee Anuradha faced threats for contesting the elections and several shots were fired at her residence’s gate, warning her of consequences.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police Rajat Gulia said the police are examining various angles behind the murder, including the possibility of old enmities. “No arrests have been made so far. We are checking old records, CCTVs and several teams are on the assailants’ trail,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police Rajat Gulia said the police are examining various angles behind the murder, including the possibility of old enmities. “No arrests have been made so far. We are checking old records, CCTVs and several teams are on the assailants’ trail,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

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