Karnal: Former Fatehabad sarpanch shot dead

A former sarpanch was shot dead in broad daylight by two bike-borne men at a dhaba in Kharakheri village of Fatehabad district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Rajendra Khileri, 50, a former sarpanch of Kharakheri village. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Khileri, 50, a former sarpanch of Kharakheri village.

According to police, the attackers fired around 15 rounds at the victim from close range, before fleeing the crime scene. The victim succumbed to multiple bullet injuries at the scene.

Following information, a team from Fatehabad Sadar police station rushed to the spot.

The victim’s body was shifted to Agroha Medical College for autopsy, which is likely to be conducted on Sunday.

Police have launched a probe to nab the assailants. The investigators are also examining the possibility of an old rivalry behind the murder as he remained actively involved in local politics and held a strong place in the Fatehabad assembly constituency, police said.