Karnal: Gaushala gets a hospital with advanced machinery

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 10, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Members of the gaushala committee said that the hospital will offer a comprehensive range of treatments specially designed for cows, covering all aspects of their health and medical needs

Urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated hospital for cows with advanced medical facility at Shri Krishna Gaushala on auspicious day of gopashtami in Karnal.

Urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel at the Shri Krishna Gaushala in Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel at the Shri Krishna Gaushala in Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Members of the gaushala committee said that the hospital will offer a comprehensive range of treatments specially designed for cows, covering all aspects of their health and medical needs. The hospital will also provide emergency services for cows and is equipped with machines like X-ray, ultrasound and other advanced machinery, the members of the committee said.

At the occasion, minister Goel announced to donate 11 lakh for the gaushala.

“Serious efforts have been made since the last fortnight to reduce the menace of stray cattle,” Goel said.

The minister also appealed to people that the gaushala will fine those who

“A fine of 5,100 or 11,000 will be imposed on individuals who abandon their cows after using them and later attempt to reclaim them from gaushalas,” Goel said.

The abandoned animals are picked up by municipal corporation.

Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand, MLA Jagmohan Anand, BJP district working president Brij Gupta attended the event among others.

Meanwhile, energy minister Anil Vij attended gopashtami celebrations in Ambala Cantonment and agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana in Kurukshetra.

