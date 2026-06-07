Members of the Youth Congress, led by its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, on Saturday along with Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda attempted to gherao the chief minister’s residence in Kurukshetra, as they demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and widespread irregularities in CBSE exams.

Deputy superintendent of police Sunil Kumar said more than 20 Congress leaders and workers were detained as a precautionary measure and released shortly thereafter. (HT Photo)

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The protesters also sought the resignation of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) chairman, alleging recruitment of individuals from other states into Haryana’s government jobs. Police used water cannons to stop the protestors and later also detained several leaders including Hooda.

Hooda said, “We will fight the battle from the streets to the Parliament until the youth of Haryana and the country receive justice.” He announced that the next demonstration would be held on the battlefield of Panipat on June 12.

The MP alleged, “The state currently faces the highest levels of unemployment and drug abuse in the country. The youth of Haryana are forced to sell their homes and migrate via illegal ‘Dunki’ routes.”

He questioned how the NEET paper is being leaked year after year. “Exams like AIIMS, PMT, and JEE were conducted before 2014 as well, yet paper leaks never occurred then. While the BJP criticises the culture of favouritism and bribery, the BJP government itself operates on a policy of spending money and getting the paper leaked,” he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} “Paper leaks have been occurring continuously under the BJP government for the past 12 years, yet there is no accountability. Since the BJP government came to power, 80 to 90 papers have been leaked. There is hardly any exam in Haryana where the paper was not leaked,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Paper leaks have been occurring continuously under the BJP government for the past 12 years, yet there is no accountability. Since the BJP government came to power, 80 to 90 papers have been leaked. There is hardly any exam in Haryana where the paper was not leaked,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana Pradesh Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria, MLAs Ashok Arora, Ramkaran Kala, and Mandeep Chatha, former MP Kailasho Saini, All India Congress Committee secretary Pradeep Narwal, and Teji Maan, were also present during the protest.

Deputy superintendent of police Sunil Kumar said more than 20 Congress leaders and workers were detained as a precautionary measure and released shortly thereafter.