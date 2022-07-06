Karnal jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

Three days after he was arrested in a scuffle case, a 24-year-old inmate of Karnal district jail died under mysterious circumstances.

As per information, the deceased, Rajat Kumar of Kheri Man Singh village, was arrested by the Karnal police for his alleged involvement in a scuffle case. Jail officials said that his health started deteriorating on Monday evening and he was taken to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Family members of the deceased have alleged negligence on the part of the jail authorities and demanded an investigation.

Amit Kumar, superintendent, Karnal district jail, said that the medical history of the deceased revealed that he was a drug addict and he complained of restlessness and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors in the jail’s hospital were giving him treatment for the same. On Monday evening, there was a sudden drop in his blood pressure and he was taken to the KCGMC where the doctors declared him dead.

However, the actual cause of the death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report and the body has been handed over to the family members.