Karnal: KU marks ex-PM Gulzarilal Nanda’s 128th birth anniversary

Gulzari Lal Nanda Centre of Ethics, Philosophy, Museum and Library, Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), celebrated the 128th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda on Saturday.

KU celebrated the 128th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda on Saturday. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}}

In his presidential address, vice chancellor, KU, prof Som Nath Sachdeva said Nanda was among the finest leaders of Indian democracy, whose principled public life continues to inspire generations.

He said that universities have a vital role not only in imparting knowledge but also in nurturing social responsibility, patriotism and ethical values.

Sachdeva called upon students to embrace Nanda’s ideals of integrity, selfless service and dedication to the nation, adding that such values are essential for building a developed and self-reliant India.