Karnal man found murdered with head injuries

: A 26-year-old man was found dead in Gharaunda of Karnal district with multiple injuries on his head, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Gharaunda and he was working at a sweet shop. According to police, Sube Singh, father of the deceased, said that Anil had left home on Tuesday night for Dussehra porgramme but did not return. The next morning, they came to know that his body was found on a street. Gharaunda police station incharge Deepak Kumar said that in the preliminary investigation it seems that he was hit by bricks on the head. He said that a case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

