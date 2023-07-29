Karnal MC struggling to recover 112 cr in pending property tax from central govt institutions

Central government institutions are among the biggest property tax defaulters in Karnal, owing about ₹112 crore to the municipal corporation (MC) till date. Most of these institutions have not cleared their dues since 2010, as per the civic body.

The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), which works under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), is the biggest defaulter, owing ₹72.5 crore to the MC. It is followed by Regional Sugarcane Breeding Institute which has to pay ₹19.6 crore, Central Soil Salinity Research Institute ₹10.6 crore, National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources which has dues to the tune of ₹4.5 crore and ICAR-DWR which has to clear ₹3.84 crore.

The Karnal MC has been releasing the figures of pending dues every year but to no avail.

On Friday, Karnal MC commissioner Abhishek Meena held a meeting with the officials of defaulting establishments and urged them to clear their dues without further delay as they have not paid the property tax since 2010. He said state-run institutions have already cleared their property tax and now, the central institutions need to take the required steps in this direction.

Meena said that if they pay up by July 31, they will be eligible for 30% exemption in interest.

Officials of these institutions said most of the land they own in Karnal MC is used for agriculture purposes hence they should be provided relaxation in property tax. The MC commissioner, however, pointed out that they are institutions not farmers, but their demand may be accepted if they clear their dues in installments.

On what action will be taken against these institutions if they still don’t pay up, Karnal MC commissioner said, “The issue was taken up with the officials of these departments as per the government’s directions. As there are presently no directions for coercive action, we are bound to follow the procedure for recovery of property tax fixed by the government.”

He added that officials associated with these institutions have assured they will take up the issue with higher authorities.

