Karnal NDRI scientists produce two more elite cloned buffalo calves

Having produced 25 cloned calves succesfully, the researchers at National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) Karnal have produced two more cloned calves – a male and a female.

Since the male calf was born on Republic Day, it was named Gantantra and the female calf born on December 20 was named Karnika. Scientists said the NDRI has so far produced over 25 cloned animals of which 11 are alive.

Manoj Kumar Singh, a senior scientist of the NDRI, said Gantantra is a clone of an elite bull and Karnika has been produced from the cells of a high-yielding buffalo of the NDRI, which has given 6,089kg milk in the fifth lactation. The calves were born by normal parturition and both newborn calves are in good health.

This is another big achievement and now our focus on improving the mortality rate of the cloned animals which has now increased to around 6% from 1% in 2010. He said these cloned animals will help meet the demand of good quality bulls and production of milk.

“Of the 11 cloned animals, seven are male and three of them are being used to produce semen,” he added.

Manmohan Singh Chauhan, director of NDRI Karnal, said, “The efforts of NDRI researchers will not only help improve milk production in country but will also help meet the demand of good quality semen for artificial insemination.”

“There is no difference between cloned and natural buffaloes and milk production of these cloned buffaloes remains around 6,000 litre,” he added.

