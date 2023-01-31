Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal police freeze drug peddler’s properties worth 1.5 crore

Karnal police freeze drug peddler’s properties worth 1.5 crore

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:23 AM IST

In a crackdown on drug smugglers, the Karnal police have succeeded in getting orders to freeze immovable properties worth over ₹1

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

In a crackdown on drug smugglers, the Karnal police have succeeded in getting orders to freeze immovable properties worth over 1.50 crore belonging to a drug peddler and his family members.

According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, the action has been taken under the provisions of the NDPS Act so that the accused could not dispose of his properties.

He said that on the request of the police, the competent authority in New Delhi had ordered to freeze the immovable properties of drug dealer Kehar Singh of Dhantori village in Kurukshetra district.

He said that accused Kehar Singh and his family members have been facing several cases of the NDPS Act in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts.

He said that Kehar had been sentenced to 18-year imprisonment and fined 3 lakh in a case registered in Kurukshetra district and when he came out from the jail on bail. he was again arrested with 95kg of Chura Post in Indri of Karnal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out