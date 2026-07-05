Karnal: Raising of India’s 1st AYUSH varsity to begin in Kurukshetra

The construction of a permanent campus of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, India’s first ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homoeopathy (AYUSH) University, is set to begin soon as the Haryana government has awarded the ₹465 crore first-phase construction contract.

Haryana government awards ₹465-crore contract to Ludhiana firm, site survey to start on Monday. (HT File)

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The construction agency, Deepak Builders and Engineers India Limited of Ludhiana has already inspected the site, and a detailed survey will begin on Monday.

The company is expected to complete the first phase of the project within two and a half years on nearly 100 acres of land at Fatehpur village in Kurukshetra, a project announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017.

Subsequently, Shri Krishna Government Ayurvedic College was upgraded into Shri Krishna AYUSH University. Since then, the university has been functioning from the existing college campus.

Rajeev Kumar, general manager with the agency said that the construction work will begin after the required environmental clearances and approvals are obtained.

He said that the first phase will include the construction of the vice-chancellor’s office, registrar’s office, administrative block, examination branch, central library, modern auditorium, ayurvedic hospital, yoga and naturopathy hospital, ayurvedic postgraduate college, research and innovation centre, university market, power house, hostels for PG and PhD scholars, dining hall, VC and registrar’s residence, staff quarters, solid waste management system, furniture, and other essential infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Vice-chancellor Vaidya Kartar Singh Dhiman said that the institution has been striving for years to provide students, researchers, and faculty members with world-class academic, healthcare, and research facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vice-chancellor Vaidya Kartar Singh Dhiman said that the institution has been striving for years to provide students, researchers, and faculty members with world-class academic, healthcare, and research facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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“The new campus will emerge as a centre of excellence for AYUSH education, research, clinical services, and innovation, attracting students and researchers from across India and abroad,” he added.