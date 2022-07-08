Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Karnal reports first Covid death in five months

The deceased was suffering from hypertension and kidney infection; the number of Covid deaths in in Karnal have reached to 597 and in the state to 10,628
Published on Jul 08, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The Karnal district has reported its first Covid-19 death in five months, taking the total number of fatalities to 597 in the district and 10,628 in the state.

As per information from the district health department, the deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old man from Karnal. He was suffering from hypertension and kidney infection.

He was admitted at the Covid ward of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.

Karnal chief medical officer Dr Yogesh Kumar said that the last Covid death was reported in the district in February and that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control.

According to the official data, ten new Covid cases were reported in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 105 and the total cases to 48,593, while 24 people recovered during the period.

