Karnal school owner held for killing wife, ex-employee

A day after the body of a 31-year-old former employee of a private school was recovered from a room of the now-closed school, the crime investigation agency of the Karnal police arrested the owner of the school on the charges of murder.

The investigators have claimed that the accused Vishavjit Singh, alias Vicky of Rasina village of Kaithal district, has also confessed to the killing of his wife Meena, who had died mysteriously about one-and-a-half-month ago.

The police said that the accused had killed his wife and even burnt her body on the school premises and nobody came to know about the murder.

Mohan Lal, in-charge, CIA II, said the police recovered the body of Naveen Kumar from the school on Sunday evening and started the investigation.

During the interrogation with Vishavjit, the police came to know that Naveen had an illicit relationship with Vishavjit’s wife. On Saturday evening, Vishvajit allegedly called Naveen to the school and he also offered liquor to him. Later, he brutally murdered him with an axe and fled, the police said.

When police inquired about his wife, Vishvajit also confessed to killing her, said inspector Mohan Lal. The police officials associated with the investigation said that the accused also had arguments with his wife over this relationship. They have two children and they live with Vishvajit.

He said that the police have also recovered an axe which was used to kill Naveen. The accused has been booked under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. Vishavjit has been arrested from Karnal and he will be produced in court as the police will seek his remand for more questioning for the murder of his wife.

Vishvajit is son of a former Congress leader and he set up the school in 2014 on the Karnal-Kaithal road. But later the school was closed due to unknown reasons.

