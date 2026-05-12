Karnal: Somnath temple a timeless symbol of Sanatan consciousness, cultural pride says Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the Somnath temple is not merely a place of worship but a timeless symbol of India’s ‘Sanatan’ consciousness, unwavering faith and national self-respect that has inspired the nation to rise stronger after every invasion, struggle and adversity. Haryana Chief minister during the state-level program of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, in Kurukshetra on Monday. (Sourced)

Addressing the state-level “Somnath Swabhiman Parva” as Chief Guest, organised at the Shree Sangmeshwar Mahadev Temple Arunai in Pehowa, Kurukshetra, the chief minister said the year-long national celebration marking 75 years of the reconstruction of Somnath Temple reflects the spiritual awakening, cultural resurgence and civilisational continuity of India.

During the event, Saini along with the dignitaries present, watched the live telecast from Somnath Temple, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered special prayers and addressed the gathering at the temple premises in Gujarat.During his address, Saini informed that devotees from across the country are visiting Somnath Temple during the commemorative year, and a special pilgrimage train carrying devotees from Haryana will depart on June 8 under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’ for economically weaker senior citizens.Saini said the history of the Somnath Temple is the history of India’s endurance and spiritual resilience.”

The temple was attacked, looted and destroyed several times by foreign invaders, yet every time it rose again with greater strength, courage and faith. The foreign invaders attempted not only to destroy a temple, but also India’s faith, culture and identity. However, they failed to understand that Sanatan does not exist merely in temples; it lives in the hearts of the people of India,” he said.

The chief minister further said that India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, inaugurated the reconstructed Somnath Temple in May 1951 and said that the completion of 75 years of the reconstruction is a matter of pride for every Indian.Highlighting the efforts being made by the Haryana government for preservation of spiritual and cultural heritage, the chief minister said continuous work is being undertaken for the development of pilgrimage centres, conservation of temples and sarovars and promotion of religious tourism.