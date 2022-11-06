Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal villagers protest PWD junior engineer’s murder

Karnal villagers protest PWD junior engineer’s murder

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 01:42 AM IST

The protesters alleged that Deepak Kumar, whose body was found on Friday, was murdered with the intention of loot, but the police have failed to arrest the accused

Karnal villagers protest PWD junior engineer’s murder
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Hundreds of residents of Gagsina village in Karnal on Saturday held a protest demanding arrest of the accused involved in the alleged murder of a PWD junior engineer, whose body was recovered from Western Yamuna Canal.

The protesters alleged that Deepak Kumar, whose body was found on Friday, was murdered with the intention of loot, but the police have failed to arrest the accused.

The agitators also blocked a road near NDRI chowk and refused to give the body for the postmortem examination until the police start an investigation in the case.

Accusing the police of inaction, they alleged that police did not start a search operation even after his car was recovered near the canal and his body was spotted by the locals in the canal.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar tried to pacify the protesters. Later, they agreed to lift the blockade on the assurance of a fair investigation.

According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, the police have booked two people- Kiran Singh and Rinku, both residents of Gagsina village on charges of murder and an FIR under sections 302, 120 B,201 and 365 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP