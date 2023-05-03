Chandigarh Police arrest Karnataka man for 2-crore fraud

The economic offences wing of Chandigarh Police has arrested a Karnataka native for duping at least 12 residents of Chandigarh by luring them with high returns through investments in his financial company.

The Karnataka man’s arrest came following a probe into a case from December 2022, registered at the Sector-39 police station on the complaint of one of the victims, Shubham Dhiman of Sector 38, Chandigarh. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Shivaji Singh, is a resident of Prestine Hill View Society, Chikkajala, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

His arrest came following a probe into a case from December 2022, registered at the Sector-39 police station on the complaint of one of the victims, Shubham Dhiman of Sector 38.

Dhiman told the police that he had invested in Earnedly Financial Services Limited, Sector 38, on assurances of Rohit Kumar Singh, who is running the company along with his father, Shivaji Singh, wife Meera Sharma and mother Lalita Devi. However, they neither paid the promised returns nor returned his money.

Police said during the course of investigation, multiple similar complaints were received from other victims, who had invested around ₹2 crore in all in the said company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following further probe, police arrested Shivaji from Bengaluru on April 25. He was sent to police custody till May 4 by a Chandigarh court. “We are raiding the hideouts of other accused,” said a senior police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON