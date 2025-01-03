With the Valley bracing for a major snow spell from Saturday, Friday’s foggy weather interrupted flights at Srinagar International Airport on Friday with visibility reducing to 300 m. Kashmir braces up for more snowfall ; fog delays flights at Srinagar Airport

Officials said that the foggy weather affected life in the Himalayan valley while the visibility reduced to 300 m at the Srinagar Airport. The visibility should be 1,000-1,100 m for flights to take off and land.

An airport official said that seven flights were delayed at the airport while one flight was diverted. “The flights resumed in the afternoon,” he added.

Owing to the forecast of snowfall from Saturday in Kashmir, the administration has geared up for the upcoming challenges with the office of district magistrate in Srinagar issuing a weather advisory for the public and directing the departments to be ready.

“In view of the rainfall and snowfall forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar station, snowfall is expected from January 4 to January 6, the general public is advised to follow safety guidelines issued by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions to ensure safety and minimise disruptions,” said the advisory released by additional deputy commissioner.

It asked different departments, including mechanical and hospital engineering department, public works department(R&B), Srinagar municipal corporation, Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Jal Shakti, health & medical education department to make necessary logistical arrangements for snow clearance and related works.

“The field staff of the aforesaid departments shall remain stationed in their headquarters to render immediate assistance. The general public can contact district emergency operation centre Srinagar (DEOC) and other below mentioned departments for any information,” it said.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar predicted light snowfall at isolated higher reaches on Friday while moderate to heavy from Saturday.

“From Jan 4-6, the weather will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (in plains of Jammu) and snow at most places of J&K,” said director MeT Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said that there is possibility of heavy snowfall at isolated higher reaches from the night of Jan 4 upto Jan 5 late -night.

He said that the peak wet weather activity will be from the Saturday night to Monday morning. “The weather will improve from Monday afternoon,” he said.

Another wet spell can be expected between Jan 11-12 with cloudy weather and light snowfall at isolated to scattered places.

“In view of fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperature and icy conditions over roads , tourists and travellers are advised to plan accordingly & follow the subsequent advisory of administration and traffic police,” he said.

Kashmir received its first major snow spell on December 27-28 which had closed the roads and suspended air travel. The valley’s harsh winter period- Chilai Kalan - which started on December 21 will end by the end of January. This winter is expected to be harsher with some good spells of precipitation owing to the La Nina global weather effect.