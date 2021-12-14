Kashmir cannot march ahead without Jammu and vice-versa: Tarigami

Taking a cue from farmers’ successful agitation that compelled the Centre to withdraw three farm laws, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has started mulling ways to bring Jammu on board in its ‘struggle’ for restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A.

“Kashmir cannot march ahead without Jammu and Jammu cannot ignore Kashmir. Both (Jammu and Kashmir), including Ladakh, have to move together. We are linked with our history and common interests”, CPI (M) leader and spokesperson of the PAGD MY Tarigami told scribes here.

The PAGD, commonly called Gupkar Alliance, is an amalgam of regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and the CPI (M), which has moved the apex court challenging revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A, which divested Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

“We must identify the areas where we can agree and we have every right to disagree as well but while disagreements are there, there can be possibilities of agreements as well. We must explore the possibilities where some sort of a commonality emerges, which can be a binding force for all of us and we move together so that some relief is provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Tarigami and informed that for this purpose he has come to Jammu to reach out to the civil society and political activists.

When asked about no representation of Jammu in the PAGD, he said, “As far as constituents of the PAGD are concerned, there is a strong feeling that without the representation of Jammu and involvement of people of Jammu, without any credible dialogue with a cross-section of Jammu, including civil society, there will be no headway. Kashmir cannot go alone we have to move together…this is an article of faith (Article 370) for us.”

In this context, the former legislator cited the instance of Kargil and Leh, which despite the difference of opinion over Articles 370 and 35-A, have joined hands for having constitutional safeguards over jobs and lands.