Kashmir continues to reel under cold spell; Srinagar records -0.2°C
chandigarh news

Kashmir continues to reel under cold spell; Srinagar records -0.2°C

Kashmir is under the grip of a cold wave as the minimum temperature at most of the places dropped on Sunday; Srinagar recorded - 0.2°C and Pahalgam recorded - 3.0°C
People buy warm clothes at a market in Srinagar on Sunday as Kashmir continues to reel under cold conditions. (ANI)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The Valley is under the grip of a cold wave as the minimum temperature at most of the places dropped on Sunday, including Srinagar city, that recorded - 0.2°C.

The IMD office has predicted snowfall in the first week of the next month owing to the feeble western disturbance.

Srinagar recorded - 0.2°C. Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of - 1.3°C and Pahalgam recorded - 3.0°C.

North Kashmir’s Kupwara town registered - 1.4°C. Ladakh’s Leh registered - 7.7°C while Kargil town recorded 3.0°C. Drass in Kargil registered - 10.9°C, the coldest place in the northern region. The IMD has predicted a further drop in the temperature in the coming days across J&K.

The Valley has been witnessing foggy conditions in the mornings for the past 13 days.

Officials say foggy conditions are due to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased traffic and the burning of stubble and tree foliage.

The wintry conditions in the Valley set in much ahead of the beginning of the extreme harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December. ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year. – With inputs from PTI

