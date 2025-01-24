Kashmir: Day temperature up, MeT predicts 5-day dry weather

The day temperatures recorded a further increase in Kashmir valley on Thursday while the night temperatures fell below zero, the weather office said. Next five days are expected to witness dry weather conditions. The weather was sunny and warm yet again in the Kashmir valley with the day temperature climbing many notches above normal. Tourists at Dal Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said the city witnessed another sunny day like yesterday as the mercury climbed to 13.3° Celsius on Thursday up from 12.5° Celsius on Wednesday. An official, however, said that the night’s minimum temperature in the city fell to -2° Celsius from previous night’s 0.6° Celsius.

“Kupwara in North and Qazigund in south recorded maximum day temperatures of 13.7° and 13.4° Celsius, respectively, over 6 notches above normal at both places, “ said the official. The MeT, in an update, said that the two tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the coldest places in the valley. While Gulmarg recorded -7.5° Celsius, Pahalgam witnessed -5.6° Celsius during Wednesday night. The MeT said that the day temperatures in Gulmarg and Pahalgam were 3.0 degree Celsius and 8.6 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the MeT predicted dry weather for the next five days till January 28. January 29 is expected to be cloudy with chances of rains and snowfall till the end of the month. On January 30-31, the weather will be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places, it said.

Similarly, there are also chances of light rain and snowfall on February 1 and 2.