Kashmir: Hizbul Mujahideen district commander killed in Kulgam encounter

The police on Saturday claimed to have killed the district commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district following a cordon and search operation at Asmuji village.

In the past three days, six militants, including two top commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the TRF, were killed by the forces in separate operations. The police identified the commander as Mudasir Ahmad Wagay.

In the morning, the Army, the police and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on a tip-off about the presence of two militants in the Asmuji area. The operation turned into an encounter in which one militant has been killed.

Police spokesman said during the search operation after the presence of militants was ascertained, efforts were made to evacuate the civilians and a message was passed to hiding militants to surrender. However, he refused and started firing indiscriminately upon the security forces, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. “In the ensuing encounter, one militant, Mudasir Ahmad Wagay of Malwan, Devsar, was killed,” the police said.

Wagay was (A+) categorized militant was presently the district commander of the proscribed militant outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen. “He (Wagay) was active from 2018. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site,” the police said.

On Wednesday, the forces killed five local militants at Pombay and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district in two separate encounters. Among those killed, the police identified two as top commanders of the TRF and the Hizbul Mujahideen, Shakir Najar and Afaq Sikendar Lone.

The police said these commanders were involved in many militancy related incidents in south Kashmir.