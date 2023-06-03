Kashmir: India’s ambassador to Saudia Arabia for promotion of trade

After successful G20 tourism working summit in Kashmir, India’s ambassador to Saudia Arabia held meeting with Kashmir’s Industrial Associations and prominent stakeholders in which business opportunities were discussed in promotion of trade and exports. Kashmiri fishermen row their shikara, or traditional gondola, on the Dal Lake on their way home as it rains in Srinagar. (AP)

Of late the Jammu and Kashmir government has been giving special emphasis on foreign direct investment in J&K and hosted groups from gulf countries with an aim to motivate them from making investment in J&K.

The UAE based EmaaR group is constructing ₹250 crore mega shopping mall on the city outskirts a first direct foreign investment in J&K.

On Friday, India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan had an extensive interactive session with industry and trade associations of Kashmir to discuss and plan strategies towards exploring business opportunities between the regions.

“The ambassador laid importance on strengthening bilateral trade between UT of J&K and Saudi and acknowledged the rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of Kashmir. He also expressed his admiration for region’s contribution towards nation’s economy,” said a spokesman of the J&K government, adding that ambassador Khan said products of J&K have a lot of potential as far as the markets of Saudi Arabia are concerned.

“Besides Embassy’s commitment towards supporting such initiatives and assured the participants that the Indian Government is continuously working towards creating a conducive business environment for all to flourish their businesses. Necessary support is being extended for trade and investment activities especially for export of GI tagged products of Jammu & Kashmir,” said the spokesman quoting ambassador Khan.