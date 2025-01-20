Kashmir: Katra-Budgam train trial run successful

The first successful trial run of much-anticipated train services between Katra and Budgam was conducted on Sunday, officials said, paving the way for connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country through rail after completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line earlier this month. A train during the trial run in the Valley on Sunday. (Sourced)

Though rail services began in Kashmir around 16 years ago, this is the first time the Kashmir railway network will be directly connected with the national network.

Officials said a 22-bogie train with 18 AC coaches, two luggage carriers and two engines completed the trial run between Katra in Jammu to Budgam in central Kashmir passing through Srinagar.

“The trial was smooth. Attempts are being made to formally start the train by January 26,” said an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Delhi-Srinagar train by the end of this month, which is going to be a historical moment for J&K and could not only boost tourism but also the trade activities in the region.

The trial run between Katra and Budgam came just a few days after the commissioner of railway safety (northern circle), Dinesh Chand Deshwal, authorised the opening of the newly constructed broad gauge line.

On January 4, the chief administrative officer of the USBRL project, Sandeep Gupta, conducted the first trial run of the electric train from Katra to Banihal. This was followed by an inspection by Deshwal and a team of railway officials on January 7 and 8.

The month also saw security forces conducting mock drills at railway stations and tunnels as a precautionary and safety measure. Earlier, the train used to run between Baramulla in Kashmir and Sangaldan in Jammu province. Now with all the tunnels and stretches complete, the rail will run between Srinagar and other parts of the country.

The Vande Bharat train will be the first direct train between Delhi and Srinagar that will take 13 hours to complete the journey and will have six stoppages. This train will pass through picturesque destinations and the world’s highest bridge on Chenab.

The track to Kashmir has 38 tunnels and 927 bridges. The rail link has two engineering marvels in Reasi district—world’s highest rail arch bridge at 359m over Chenab river and India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge over Anji river.

The train started running in Kashmir for the first time in history in 2009 after the Qazigund-Baramulla railway track was opened. Four years later, the train was extended beyond Qazigund to Banihal after completion of a tunnel between Qazigund in Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu.

A year later, Udhampur to Katra link was thrown open and in 2023, Banihal to Sangaldan link was also opened. Currently, the trains run between Baramulla to Sangaldan passing through Srinagar. The foundation of the railway project in Kashmir was laid in 1995 and it took around three decades to complete.