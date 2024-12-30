Menu Explore
Jammu: 5 express trains to remain suspended in first week of January

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 31, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The suspension/ cancellations of trains is being attributed to railways’ upgradation works at Firozpur railway division in Punjab

At least five express passenger trains to and from Jammu will remain suspended in the first week of January next year owing to railways’ upgradation works at Firozpur railway division in Punjab.

These trains operate to and from Jammu via Delhi-Ambala and Punjab routes. (HT representational)
These trains operate to and from Jammu via Delhi-Ambala and Punjab routes. (HT representational)

“In the first week of January 2025, five express trains to and from Jammu will remain cancelled from January 2 to 8,” said an official. These trains operate to and from Jammu via Delhi-Ambala and Punjab routes.

“Various upgradation works have to be undertaken at Ladowal station of Firozpur division from January 2 to 8,” he added. They are train number 14662 Jammu-Barmer express that will remain suspended from January 2 to 7. Similarly, 14661 Barmer-Jammu express will remain cancelled from January 5 to 10.

Train number 14609 Rishikesh-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra express will remain cancelled from January 3 to 8 and 14610 Katra-Rishikesh train will remain cancelled from January 2 to 7.

22317 Sealdah-Jammu express will remain canceled on January 6 and 22318 Jammu-Sealdah on January 8.

Similarly, 22431 Subedarganj-MCTM Udhampur will remain cancelled on January 7 and 22432 MCTM Udhampur-Subedarganj on January 8. Train number 03309 Dhanbad-Jammu will remain cancelled from January 4 to 7, while 03310 Jammu- Dhanbad express will remain cancelled from January 5 to 8.

Follow Us On