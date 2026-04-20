Kashmir leaders call for MP Rashid’s release amid father’s illness

Political leaders in Kashmir have called for the release of Baramulla MP Engineer Abdul Rashid on humanitarian grounds keeping in view his ailing father who has been admitted to the SHMS hospital in Srinagar. J&K health minister Sakeena Itoo on Sunday visited the hospital to enquire about the health of Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, who is on ventilator support due to age-related issues. She directed officials to ensure all necessary facilities and specialised care is extended to the patient.

MP Engineer Abdul Rashid

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The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) had on Friday moved a plea in the Patiala House Court for interim bail for Engineer Rashid, citing his father’s health condition.

Srinagar MP and National Conference leader Ruhullah Mehdi stated on X, “The courts have the power to act. A son should be allowed to be with his father at such a crucial stage.”

Pulwama MLA Waheed para said, “If courts fail to pay heed to an elected leader, it raises questions about the process and the criminal justice system we have.”

On Friday, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah urged the central government to make arrangements for Engineer Rashid to let him meet his ailing father. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari visited SMHS Hospital to enquire about Sheikh’s condition. On Thursday, Kashmir chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had also met Khazir Mohammad Sheikh at SMHS hospital.Engineer Rashid, who won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in 2024 while in custody, has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a terror funding case.

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{{^usCountry}} While he was previously granted a brief parole to take his oath as an MP in July. His regular and interim bail pleas have faced stiff opposition from central agencies in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While he was previously granted a brief parole to take his oath as an MP in July. His regular and interim bail pleas have faced stiff opposition from central agencies in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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