Kashmir likely to receive light snowfall on February 4

J&K meteorological (MeT) department has predicted light snowfall over scattered places in Kashmir valley on Friday and Saturday after which, the weather is expected to remain dry for two weeks.

The MeT said that the weather was cloudy in Kashmir and clear in Jammu region on Friday. “In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of light snowfall at scattered places of Kashmir,” MeT director Sonam Lotus said in the morning.

He said the outlook for the subsequent two weeks was of dry weather. “There will be no major snow or rain spells,” he said.

There was moderate to heavy snowfall across Kashmir on the last day of Valley’s harshest 40-day winter period of Chillai Kalan on Monday, which had prompted suspension of flights at the Srinagar airport and train services from Banihal to Baramulla, while Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed due to shooting stones in Ramban. The services resumed a day after.

MeT deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad said the spell on February 3 and 4 will be concentrated on the higher reaches of north-western parts of the Valley. “The light spell will be in Kupwara, Bandipora, Gulmarg and central Kashmir’s Ganderbal areas. There is no significant weather system till February 10,” he said.

He said that temperatures are gradually improving, particularly in Jammu division.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was -0.6 degrees during the night.

The MeT update said that Pahalgam in Anantnag witnessed -1.5°C while it was -7°C in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

North Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara near the Line of Control witnessed -0.8°C while it was -2.7°C in south Kashmir’s Kokernag and -2°C in Pampore’s Konibal.

Jammu division’s three of six weather stations -- Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal -- witnessed low temperatures of -1.8°C, 4.2°C and 2°C, respectively. Jammu city witnessed 7.2°C while it was 7.8°C in Kathua.