Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday.
They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
The forces had launched several searches in the adjoining forest areas of Watnar. “So far, there is no success in tracing them,” he said.
The encounter had erupted on Saturday acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district as security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
Army pays tribute to deceased soldier
Meanwhile, the Army on Sunday paid tribute to Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who lost his life in the encounter.
In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the soldier. Defence PRO Colonel Emron Musavi said that the Indian Army and police had launched the cordon and search operation at about 3:15 pm on Saturday.
“While the initial cordon was being laid, the terrorists opened heavy volume of fire on cordon party. Unmindful of his own safety, Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who was part of the initial cordon party, charged at the terrorists, valiantly returning fire and in doing so sustained a gunshot wound on his chest. He was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical authorities,” Musavi said.
Singh, 29, had joined the Army in 2013. He belonged to Bhaudin village of Sirsa district in Haryana and is survived by his wife. The mortal remains of Singh will be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.
“In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” the official said.
-
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
-
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days: Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
-
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
-
Himachal assembly polls: Kangra turns battleground for BJP, AAP; Cong lays low
Kangra, the nerve centre of Himachal Pradesh politics and the largest district in the state, has turned into a battleground for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Admi Party, while the faction ridden main rival party - Congress is still lying low. This will be the party's national president JP Nadda second visit to poll bound state within a month after his four-day tour from April 9-12. BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap has refuted any assertion over threat to the party.
-
Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, the district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 425,529, and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,178, and the death toll stood at 9,708.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics