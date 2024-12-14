Kashmir: Property attached for sheltering militants

A property of a Kulgam resident has been attached for allegedly providing shelter to four terrorists who were killed in an encounter in the same house on July 6. It highlights the firm commitment to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace and order, say Kulgam police

The single-storied house has been attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) by the Yaripora police station. “The 10-marla house belongs to Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chenigam.

The action was taken in presence of an executive magistrate, said a police spokesperson. He said, “The action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the district. It highlights the firm commitment of the police to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace and order.”