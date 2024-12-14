Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kashmir: Property attached for sheltering militants

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 14, 2024 08:18 AM IST

On July 6, four terrorists were killed in an encounter in the same house in Kulgam. The single-storied house has been attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Yaripora police station

A property of a Kulgam resident has been attached for allegedly providing shelter to four terrorists who were killed in an encounter in the same house on July 6.

It highlights the firm commitment to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace and order, say Kulgam police
It highlights the firm commitment to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace and order, say Kulgam police

The single-storied house has been attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) by the Yaripora police station. “The 10-marla house belongs to Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chenigam.

The action was taken in presence of an executive magistrate, said a police spokesperson. He said, “The action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the district. It highlights the firm commitment of the police to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace and order.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On