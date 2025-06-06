Kashmir rail link: ‘For us it’s not just a moment of pride but a historical event’

More than five decades ago, an assembly member from Baramulla, Peer Shamus u din, had raised a question in the assembly seeking efforts for a direct railway link between Baramulla and the rest of the country. Today, his son, who is in early 60s, has seen his dream being fulfilled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra and Srinagar. With this Kashmir has now all-weather Railway connectivity with the rest of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a public rally at Katra, in Reasi district, on Friday. (PTI)

Not only the government, political leaders, business community, and even the common man termed this as a historical event.

“My father was an assembly member from Baramulla (1965 to 1971). He had raised this question in the then legislative assembly that Baramulla and Srinagar should get a train connectivity with the rest of the country. That time it looked like an impossible thing. But today when PM Modi flagged off the train from Katra, I saw the dream of my father and many Kashmiris being turned into a reality. For us it’s not just a moment of pride but a historical event,” said Peer Jalaludin, former Baramulla mayor and a senior PDP leader.

A senior government officer, Shabir Ahmad, who boarded the first train, said everybody who was in the train couldn’t hide their emotions. “All praised the country’s leadership for accomplishing this great task despite many impediments. Now Kashmir will have all-weather train connectivity with the rest of the country,” he said.

Shazia Akthar, a women entrepreneur, termed the railway connectivity a biggest gift from the Government of India. “This will help all the sectors in Kashmir whether it’s tourism, handicrafts or horticulture. It could be a gamechanger in future,” she said.

On Thursday, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah had termed this a landmark day for J&K. “Tomorrow is a landmark day for J&K when, finally, the valley will be connected to the rest of the country by a railway link to be inaugurated at the hands of the PM,” he wrote on X while posting breathtaking pictures of railwayline on social media.

Nayeem Showkat, former assistant professor at central university, who is currently doing post doctorate fellowship at Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, this train has been a major development in the region’s communication landscape. “As a communication student, I have always considered the train to be a foundational medium of mass communication and connectivity,” he added.

Leaders all praise for the move

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the launch of Vande Bharat Express.

“This long-awaited step promises ease for commuters and boosts connectivity in our region,” she said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, who is also a prominent businessman of J&K, termed the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train by the Prime Minister a historic milestone and the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream.

“This train service from Katra to Srinagar will not only reduce travel time by several hours but also ensure all-weather connectivity for Kashmir with the rest of the country for the first time. This improved connectivity is a big step towards progress and economic growth. I extend warm greetings to the people of Kashmir and take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Government of India for turning this uphill task and long-cherished dream into reality,” he said.

Fruit growers upbeat

The Valleys fruit industry which contributes to 8% of J&K’s GDP are upbeat on the all-weather connectivity via railway from Srinagar to the rest of the country and termed the decision as a historic and transformative moment.

“This new railway segment will reduce the travel time and enhance all-weather connectivity, besides providing safe, economical and efficient mode of transport for all,” said Bashir Ahmad Bashir of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Association. “We want the introduction of a separate train from Delhi to Srinagar and a goods train which could boost the economy of UT.”

The government also in a message termed it a big moment for Jammu & Kashmir and India’s infrastructure journey.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates the world’s highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab Bridge to the nation. This engineering marvel, taller than the Eiffel Tower, is part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link that connects Kashmir to the rest of India year-round. With the launch of Vande Bharat trains to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Srinagar, this project boosts tourism, trade and opportunities for youth. From 36 tunnels to 943 bridges, this is India’s boldest step yet in transforming connectivity in the Himalayas,” the message released on social media and local newspapers read.