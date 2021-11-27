Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir reels under intense cold wave; Srinagar records -1.3°C, Pahalgam -3.3°C
chandigarh news

Kashmir reels under intense cold wave; Srinagar records -1.3°C, Pahalgam -3.3°C

Kashmir is again reeling under an intense cold wave as many places witnessed freezing nights and foggy conditions during the day; Srinagar records -1.3°C, Pahalgam -3.3°C
The MeT office has said the cold wave in Kashmir and Ladakh will continue. With -3.3°C, Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Valley, while Srinagar recorded -1.3°C. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The Valley is again reeling under an intense cold wave as many places witnessed freezing nights and foggy conditions during the day.

Srinagar that had witnessed improvement in the night temperature in the last few days recorded -1.3°C, the tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded -3.3°C - the coldest place in Kashmir.

Qazigund recorded -1.2°C, while Kupwara recorded -1.9°C. The famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded a minimum of -1.8°C.

Leh registered -7.5°C while Kargil town recorded -3.4°C. Drass in Kargil -10.8°C. The MeT office said the cold wave in Kashmir and Ladakh will continue and there is not any forecast for the snowfall until next week.

The Valley has been witnessing foggy conditions in the mornings for the past 12 days.

Officials say that the foggy conditions are owing to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased traffic and the burning of stubble and tree foliage.

On Monday, the MeT department predicted dry weather till the month-end except for light snowfall in north Kashmir on Thursday

“Weather is most likely to remain cold and dry till ending November in the entire J&K. However, there’s 40-50% chance of very light snowfall over extreme North Kashmir on November 25. Overall, there is no forecast of any major weather for the next two weeks, “ said J&K’s MeT director Sonam Lotus.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP