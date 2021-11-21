Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures; Pahalgam coldest at -4.3°C, Srinagar -1.5°C

All weather stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero night temperature for the second day on Saturday with mercury dipping lowest in the southern resort of Pahalgam.

The meteorological department in Kashmir said Srinagar witnessed -1.5°C on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, two degrees below normal. The fog covered major parts of the city and reduced visibility.

The department’s weather register revealed that all weather stations of the Valley recorded below zero night temperatures.

The mercury plunged lowest in the mountainous resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir settling at -4.3°C while it was -4°C at Khanbal.

The gateway to Kashmir valley Qazigund in the south saw -1.8°C.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded -1°C and the temperature of - 2.7°C was witnessed in Kupwara.

The day temperature on Friday at most of the places hovered between 13°C and 16°C except Gulmarg which recorded 7.5 °C day temperature.

The Valley has been witnessing foggy conditions in the mornings for the past one week.

Officials said the foggy conditions are owing to sub-zero temperature and air pollution caused by increased traffic and the burning of stubble and tree foliage.

The temperatures will keep dipping till a western disturbance will change the dry weather condition.

Last week the MeT department had predicted a feeble western disturbance to hit the region between November 21-23, but the department has now revised the forecast.

“The forecast for subsequent one week is that there will be cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain and snow during November 24-25. No forecast of any major snowfall till November end,” said J&K’s MeT director Sonam Lotus on Thursday.