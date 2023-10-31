The school education authorities of Kashmir ordered change in school timings from Wednesday due to fall in temperatures. Kashmir school timings to change from Wednesday (ANI)

From Wednesday, the classwork in government as well as private schools of Kashmir division will start an hour late than what was currently the timing.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in an order stated that the timing for schools falling under municipal limits of Srinagar district will remain from 10am to 3pm.

While for the schools falling outside municipal limits of Srinagar and belonging to other districts and areas of Kashmir province, the new timing was fixed from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

“All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to the given orders and instructions, and any deviation in this regard will be viewed very seriously,” the order by director school education, Kashmir, said.

Earlier, the class work for government and private schools in Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar would daily commence from 9 am to 3 pm.

Parents have hailed the move. Mumina, a homemaker and mother of two children, said, “The mornings are very chilly these days. The new timings are prompt but the school authorities need not to still force the students to reach early for morning prayers. The duration of morning prayers should be curtailed.”

The Kashmir valley is passing through the autumn season with cold mornings and evenings and foggy weather. The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded the season’s first snowfall over its higher reaches on September 24.

Since then, there have been intermittent rains and snowfall over higher reaches in October affecting the overall weather in the Himalayan valley.

The meteorological department of J&K has predicted rains and snowfall over higher reaches on November 2 and 3.

“The forecast is of generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain and snow over isolated to scattered higher reaches on November 2 and 3,” MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said.

Kashmir experienced significantly high temperatures early September at most places of the valley with heat-wave to severe heat wave. The valley also witnessed major deficiency in rainfall in August and September with summer capital Srinagar recording lowest rainfall in 25 years in August.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON