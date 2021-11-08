Kashmir sees surge in Covid cases; highest number of new infections in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported 165 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily total in 46 days. The cases have started going up over the past few days. The administration has warned that restrictions could return to the summer capital.

Of the total cases, 156 cases were reported in Kashmir valley with its capital Srinagar, which is witnessing a spurt in cases, responsible for 87 infections. The Jammu division saw nine fresh infections. On September 23, the UT had recorded 172 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 103 with active positive cases reaching 1,153.

Officials said with 87 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 26 cases in Baramulla.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 592 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 169 and 83 active cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,27,483 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.40%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,33,076 and the death toll reaches 4,440.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,146 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 851 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,33,076

Total recovered patients: 3,27,483

Total Deaths: 4,440

Active cases: 1,153