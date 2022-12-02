Kashmir witnessed below average rain in November

The month of November in Kashmir remained dry for most part, recording below-average rain this year, the meteorological department (MeT) said, adding that severe cold is expected in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MeT director Sonam Lotus said while November usually witnesses only sporadic rain, this year was especially dry.

“This year, we witnessed below normal rainfall or snowfall in November in Kashmir. Mostly, the month does not record much rainfall if we analyse it climatologically,” he said, adding that the last 10 days of the month were completely dry.

Lotus said the summer capital Srinagar recorded 30 mm rainfall this year, while the night temperature dropped to a low of minus 2.2° C.

There have, however, been times in recent years when precipitation in November broke records. In 2019, there was 226.4 mm of precipitation in the month — a record in three decades.

“In 2018 and 19, there was record rainfall and snowfall in November after 30-40 years,” Lotus pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meteorologist M Hussain Mir said the record snowfall in 2018 and 2019 were exceptions owing to two major snowfall events, “We had two big snowfalls in these two years. Otherwise November should be seen together with October and December.”

This year, Jammu and Kashmir received the much-needed normal rainfall after two years of deficit monsoons, with the Valley receiving 270 mm average rainfall from June 1 to September 29 — an increase of 6% than the normal of 254 mm. Similarly, Jammu division experienced 886mm average rainfall in the four monsoon months — an increase of 7% than the normal 826 mm.

Experts have projected drier days ahead in the first half of December, with Lotus saying, “The dry weather is expected to continue for another 10 days till December 10.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He, however, said the minimum temperature is expected to fall further, adding, “The coming days are also expected to be hazy with poor visibility in mornings and evenings. Mainly there will be clear skies in Kashmir and Ladakh so we expect warmer days and cold mornings and evenings.”

There was no major forecast for snow till December 10.