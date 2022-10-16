Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian

A 56-year-old Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

Officials said the victim, Puran Krishan, a fruit grower who also owns a dairy business, was shot from close range near his house in Chowdari Gund Shopian and was taken to Shopian district hospital. Soon after the attack, police and army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the killers.

Puran is the third Kashmiri Pandit and sixth person from minority community to be killed by militants in Kashmir this year.

It is also the second attack on a Kashmiri Pandit family in Shopian district since August. The back-to-back attacks have triggered panic among members of the community living in Kashmir.

Saturday’s incident took place a few hundred metres away from the Army’s famous Chowdari gund camp.

While police said Puran was killed on way to his orchard, his cousin said he was shot dead inside his house by a gunman in a targetted attack. “We are told that pandits are safe in their homes in Kashmir. He (Puran) was shot at the gate of his house today,” said his cousin.

Currently, six pandit families, including Puran’s, live in the village. All the families have never migrated from their native place.

Additional director general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said security was provided to the cluster of houses where pandits live in the village. “There were six police personnel guarding the area.”

Initial probe points to single assailant

Deputy inspector general of police, South Kashmir, Sujit Kumar said initial probe has revealed that one militant was involved in the killing. “We got to know from eyewitnesses that only one person fired on the victim. We are still investigating things,” he said, adding that if security persons or officers are found responsible for lack of security in the area, they will be taken to task.

Kashmir Freedom Fighters claims responsibility

DIG Kumar said the Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) has claimed responsibility for the killing.

KFF spokesperson Waseem Mir has put out a statement, in which he said, “Today our cadre carried out an operation at Choudhary Gund area of Shopian in which one Kashmiri pandit Puran Krishnan was eliminated. We have already warned about our attacks on pandits and non-locals working on the Modi-led agenda of settler colonialism post abrogation of Article 370. Wherever you are don’t think you are out of our eyes. It’s just the matter of time and place. Next turn will be yours (sic).”

Shopian deputy commissioner said Puran’s body will be taken to Jammu for last rites. “Arrangements are being made by the administration to take the body to Jammu,” he said.

