Kashmiri Pandits are welcome to return to their homes: Farooq

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that Kashmiri Pandits are welcomed to return to their homes but expressed scepticism about whether they would want to come back, considering that they have built new lives in other parts of the country. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah. (File)

Farooq also noted that many Kashmiri Pandit families never left the Valley and continue to live peacefully in their villages and localities.

“When will they go back to Kashmir? Who stops them? None stops them. They have their homes there. Go back and live there comfortably.Many Kashmiri Pandits are currently living in the Valley and have not left their villages,” said Farooq on the sidelines of a two day party conference of block presidents in Jammu.

When asked about rehab policy being demanded by the Pandits, he recalled that during his government, he had mulled one but things didn’t move further.

“During my time I had told them that we will make their houses and provide them allied items also but our government ceased,” he said.

“Now, Centre has to look into it but first of all, Pandits themselves have to see because they are settled every where. Their children are studying in various colleges and universities. They may visit but I don’t feel they will come back to live there,” he added.

On Monday, several Pandits organisations staged protests demanding that they be settled in Kashmir with dignity and honour.